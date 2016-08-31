car description

4x4 Superb Spec 4.2 TDI Long Wheel Base A8 in Oyster Grey with Beige Leather Interior. Built with over 6k worth of factory fitted extras including Digital TV with Freeview, Electric Tilt and Sliding Sunroof, BOSE Surround Sound, Extended Leather Upholstery Pack 1, Comfort Front Seats with Extra Adjustments, Privacy Glass (factory), Extended Aluminium Look, Leather - Natural, Auto Dipping and Power Folding Mirror, Rear Vanity Mirrors, Deluxe Front Centre Armrest, Electrically Adjustable 4 spoke Leather Steering Wheel, 18 inch 10 Spoke BBS Split Rim Two Piece Alloy Wheels, Metallic Paint, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Side and Rear Window Blinds, 4 Zone Climate Control, Electric Lumbar Support for Rear Seats, DAB Digital Radio, Keyless Start. Stamped Service Book - just serviced at 161k on 16th November. MOT 9th November 2018. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with optional complimentary 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Specialist - We have over 20 lenders available for all circumstances and will beat your banks quo