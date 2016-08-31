car description

Variant name:S8 TFSI V8 QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK3 FL (4H) (D4) ,Variant: S8 TFSI V8 QUATTRO Massive Spec Inc Factory Options, 21 Inch Alloys, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Sunroof, Privacy Glass Due in stock we have a superb Audi S8. The standard specification on this top of the range Audi is comprehensive but it is the factory ordered optional extras that stand this car apart. Factory options include but are not limited to Glacier White metallic paint, 21 inch 5 triple spoke alloys, Piano Black finish, 3 soke leather steering wheel, Adaptive cruise control, Electric sunroof, Privacy glass, One owner from new serviced 08 September 2017 at 18336 by Audi main agent. The same is never the same. This is the car to buy with this equipment level and kerb appeal.