Audi A8

£28,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Comms Pack, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, DVD Player, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Colour Coded Interior, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Retractable Headrests, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Brake Assist, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Sunroof, Push Button Start, Bose, CD Player, MP3 Player, Multi-Disc CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, St An absolutely stunning and extremely rare LWB 4.2 V8 TD model finished in a fabulous colour combination. This car has an incredible specification and is amazing value at this price! Demo + One owner with a full Audi service history and totally as new!! You simply won't find another one like this!!

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329128
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Mileage
    38217 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4134
61-65 Rounceval Street
Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

