Audi A8

£49,995
car description

Variant name:Diesel Saloon Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport Audi A8 3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport finished in Moonlight Blue, metallic. Specification includes 22-way adjustable comfort sports seats, privacy glass, 3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi, power door closure, sport package, advanced key, Audi hands-free boot opening system, Audi matrix led headlights, Audi parking system advanced with top view, BOSE® surround sound, comfort headrests for rear seats, door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. elect, electric front seats with memory function, head-up display, LED rear lights, lower inlays - brushed Aluminium - Silver and mobile telephone preparation - high with Audi connect.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305743
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    ST17XYG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3526 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Kings Cross Road,Dundee,
DD2 3PT,
United Kingdom

