Audi A8

€117,027 (£103,475.27)
car description

Variant name:3.0TDI 262 QUATT TIP SE EX ,Variant: 3.0TDI 262 QUATT TIP SE EX

Accessories

Audi Music Interface, BOSE Surround Sound, CD Player, MMI SAT Nav, Audi Drive Select, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Quattro Four Wheel Drive, 19"Alloys, Chrome Exterior Package, Metalic Paint, Armrest, Button Start-Stop, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Audi Matrix LED Headlights, Front and Rear Park Assist, Light and Rain Sensor, Multiple Airbags, Electric Front seats with memory, Audi Connect

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283369
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    172GA8
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Engine Size
    3
Briarhill Business Park,Galway,Ballybrit
H91 EA06,
United Kingdom

