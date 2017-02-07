loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi A8

Compare this car
£27,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:TDI QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE ,Derivative:MK3 FL (4H) (D4) ,Variant: 3.0 TDI Sport Executive Tiptronic Quattro 4dr

Accessories

Havanna Black Metallic, 1 owner, Satellite Navigation System - HDD - Based, Heated Front Seats with Variable Temperature Adjustment, Automatic Start - Stop Function, Climate Control with Sun Sensor, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Audi Parking System Advanced with Top View, MP3 Compatible Front-Loading CD/DVD Player, AM/FM Tuner, 60GB Hard Drive, 2 x SD Card Readers, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI Touch, Rain Sensor, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS) with 7in High-Resolution Display, Perforated Valcona Leather w. Comfort Sports Seats, Mobile Telephone Preparation-High w. Audi Connect, Alloy Wheels-20in x 9J 5-Double Spoke Design. With Perforated Quilted Valcona Leather Comfort Seats 52000 Miles By One Owner With Full Audi Service History, £27,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235381
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    DC14AWV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    52000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Unit 9,Bamber Bridge,Old Mill Industrial Estate
PR5 6SY,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed