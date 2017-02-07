Variant name:TDI QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE ,Derivative:MK3 FL (4H) (D4) ,Variant: 3.0 TDI Sport Executive Tiptronic Quattro 4dr
Havanna Black Metallic, 1 owner, Satellite Navigation System - HDD - Based, Heated Front Seats with Variable Temperature Adjustment, Automatic Start - Stop Function, Climate Control with Sun Sensor, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Audi Parking System Advanced with Top View, MP3 Compatible Front-Loading CD/DVD Player, AM/FM Tuner, 60GB Hard Drive, 2 x SD Card Readers, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI Touch, Rain Sensor, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS) with 7in High-Resolution Display, Perforated Valcona Leather w. Comfort Sports Seats, Mobile Telephone Preparation-High w. Audi Connect, Alloy Wheels-20in x 9J 5-Double Spoke Design. With Perforated Quilted Valcona Leather Comfort Seats 52000 Miles By One Owner With Full Audi Service History, £27,000
Unit 9,Bamber Bridge,Old Mill Industrial Estate
PR5 6SY,
United Kingdom
It’s hard to believe, but Audi’s range topping A8 has been with us for 2...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...