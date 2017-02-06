loading Loading please wait....
Audi A8

£49,841
Variant name:3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport Executive ,Derivative:MK3 FL (4H) (D4) ,Variant: TDI QUATTRO SPORT

MMI Navigation system plus,Cruise control,Climate control,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Electromechanical power steering,DAB digital radio reception,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Preparation for tracking system,22-way adjustable Comfort Sports seats,Privacy glass,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Tyres 255/45 R19,Door mirror housing - Body coloured,Comfort headrests for rear seats,Adaptive air suspension,Electrically adjustable 4-way lumbar support,Without night vision,Right-hand drive,Cloth headlining,12V power socket,19 inch x 9J '7-parallel-spoke' design alloy wheels with 255/45,Advanced key,Aluminium window trims,Anti-theft alarm,Audi hands-free boot opening system,Audi Matrix LED headlights,Audi Parking System Advanced,Audi Pre-sense basic,BOSE® surround sound,Cigarette lighter and ashtray,Door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. Elect,Door sill trims with aluminium inlays,Electric front seats with memory function,Electrically adjustable steering column,Fixed bending and all-weather light,Front centre armrest,Headlight washer system,Heated front seats,Hill hold assist,Leather gear lever,LED ambient lighting package,LED rear lights,Locking wheel bolts,Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium - silver,MMI radio plus,Mobile telephone preparation - High with Audi Connect,MP3 compatible front-loading CD/DVD player,Power door closure,Reading lights,Rear seats,Right exterior mirror: aspherical,Sports exterior package,Tie down straps,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Valcona leather,Windscreen in heat-insulating glass,Without table,

  • Ad ID
    235179
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    RY66HFM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
507 London Road,Camberley,
GU15 3JE,
United Kingdom

