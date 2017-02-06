loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi A8

Compare this car
£45,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:S8 TFSI V8 QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK3 FL (4H) (D4) ,Variant: 4.0 TFSI quattro

Accessories

adaptive cruise control with stop & go function,Deluxe automatic air conditioning,Dynamic steering,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Digital radio reception,Audi music interface,Camera-based speed limit display,adaptive air suspension sport with S-specific tuning,4-way lumbar support,Exterior mirror housings in aluminium look,Audi connect including car phone,Audi pre sense front,Bose Surround Sound,Double/acoustic glazing,Electric seat adjustment for both front seats with memory s,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding - automatic anti-gl,Front centre armrest,Head-up display,Headlining in Alcantara,Leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel - 3-spo,Luggage compartment lid - electrically opening and closing,Matrix LED headlights,MMI touch®,Parking aid plus,quattro® with sports differential,S8 logo on door sill trim strips in the door cutouts,Seat heating for front seats,Tyre pressure monitoring display,Upper inlays - Carbon Atlas,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235170
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    EK14VBA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    30525 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4
Email Dealer >>

Claydon's Lane,Rayleigh Weir,
SS6 7UQ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed