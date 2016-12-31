loading Loading please wait....
Audi A8

£32,995
Variant name:TDI QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE ,Derivative:MK3 FL (4H) (D4) ,Variant: 3.0 TDI (258 PS) quattro SE CARS

Audi Parking System Advanced with top view,Comfort front Sports seats,Privacy glass,Comfort sports seats at front,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,with 265/40 R20 104Y tyres,20 inch x 9J '10 parallel-spoke design' alloy wheels - with 265/,Advanced key,Audi hands-free boot opening system,BOSE® surround sound,Door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. Elect,Electric fr seats w memory,Heated outer rear seats,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium - silver,Mobile telephone preparation - High with Audi Connect,Sport pack,

  • Ad ID
    224305
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    YR15VRL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    22526 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Tresillian,Truro,
TR2 4BA,
United Kingdom

