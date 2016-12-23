car description

4x4 FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE- We offer this Audi A8 3.0 Quattro SE in Fantastic Condition throughout and with a Full Audi Service history. Best Colour Scheme! Here at Auto-Sportiva we are an AA Approved Garage so Buy with Confidence. Ask about our Extendable AA Warranties. Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Telephone Bluetooth System, Voice Control, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Electric + Heated + Memory Seats, 18'' Inch Alloy Wheels, Power Folding Wing Mirrors, Tiptronic Gearbox, Air Suspension, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights and Wipers, Cruise Control, Auto Dimming Mirrors, KeyLess Go, I Pod + USB, DAB Radio, 2 Keys, Dual Climate Control, Standard Features - 7in High Resolution Touch Screen, DAB Digital Radio with Audi Music Interface, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Advanced Key - Keyless Entry and Keyless Go, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Airbags, Power steering. 5 seats, Metallic Phantom Black, WE ALWAYS RECOMMEND CALLING OUR SALES TEAM PRIOR TO VIEWING ONE OF OUR VEHICLES TO AVOID ANY DISAPPOINTMENT IF SOLD - FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT - www.auto-sportiva.com. Vehicles Supplied fully inspected, Valeted and with a Comprehensive Warranty and Clear HPI report so Buy with Confidence. Extendable AA Warranties are available including AA Break Down cover. Please ask our Sales Team for more info. Various Finance Packages available. To view this vehicle just put TN13 1BH in