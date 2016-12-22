Variant name:Diesel Saloon Sport ,Derivative:3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport Executive ,Variant: 3.0 TDI 262 Quattro Sport 4dr Tip Auto Audi A8 3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport Executive finished in Mythos Black Metallic. Specification includes 20" x 9j '5-double-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40 r, comfort front sports seats, heat insulated privacy glass, Audi assistance package with pre-sense Plus and Audi active, 3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi, twin-pane UV, comfort headrests for rear seats, sport package, electric front seats with memory function, Audi hands-free boot opening system, advanced key, door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. elect, led headlights, BOSE® surround sound, led rear lights, Audi pre sense Plus, adaptive cruise control (acc) with braking guard, heated outer rear seats, mobile telephone preparation - high with Audi connect, heat-insulating glass and heated windscreen, lower inlays - brushed Aluminium, power door closure and Audi parking system advanced.
Meridian Way,Norwich,
NR7 0TA,
United Kingdom
