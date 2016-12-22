loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi A8

Compare this car
£24,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Saloon SE Executive ,Derivative:3.0 TDI (250 PS) quattro SE Executive ,Variant: 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto Audi A8 3.0 TDI (250 PS) quattro SE Executive finished in Ice Silver Metallic. Specification includes 20" x 9j '5-segment-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40 , dynamic steering, SE executive, 20" x 9j '5-segment-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40 r, advanced key - keyless entry and keyless go, lower inlays - brushed Aluminium, Audi parking system advanced, Audi hands-free boot opening system and BOSE® surround sound.

Accessories

20inch x 9J '5-segment-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40, Dynamic steering, Tyres 265/40 R20 104Y xl, SE Executive, 20inch x 9J '5-segment-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40 R, Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium, Audi Parking System Advanced, Audi hands-free boot opening system, BOSE® surround sound, Advanced key - keyless entry and keyless go

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222031
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    BT63FNM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    20625 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2013
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Meridian Way,Norwich,
NR7 0TA,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed