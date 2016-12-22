loading Loading please wait....
Audi A8

£47,590
car description

Variant name:Diesel Saloon SE Executive ,Derivative:3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro SE Executive ,Variant: 3.0 TDI 262 Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto Audi A8 3.0TDI (262 PS) quattro SE Executive finished in Mythos Black Metallic. Specification includes privacy glass, comfort seats, comfort headrests for rear seats, SE executive, comfort front seats with memory, lower inlays - brushed Aluminium, electric front seats with memory function, Audi hands-free boot opening system, advanced key, door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. elect, power door closure and Audi parking system advanced.

Accessories

Privacy glass, Comfort seats, Comfort headrests for rear seats, SE Executive, Comfort front seats with memory, Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium, Electric front seats with memory function, Audi hands-free boot opening system, Advanced key, Door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. Elect, Power door closure, Audi Parking System Advanced

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222030
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Registration no.
    AO66LXM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Meridian Way,Norwich,
NR7 0TA,
United Kingdom

