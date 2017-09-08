loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro Sport Executive 4dr Tip Auto

Compare this car
£23,750
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro Sport Executive 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25202 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Phantom Black, pearl effect

Accessories

Audi A8 Diesel Saloon Finished in Phantom Black, pearl effect Specification Includes MMI Navigation system plus,Cruise control,20inch x 9J '5-segment-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40,Digital radio reception,Comfort front Sports seats,Privacy glass,Comfort sports seats at front,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Adaptive air suspension,With fixed bending light (without headlight range adjustmen,Advanced key - keyless entry and keyless go,Audi hands-free boot opening system,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Audi Parking System Advanced with top view,Bluetooth interface,BOSE surround sound,Separate daytime running lights,High-beam assistant,LED headlights,Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium - silver

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314758
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25202 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Stratford Audi
Stratford-upon-Avon, CV370AH, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

