AUDI A8 Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro Sport Executive 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro Sport Executive 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25202 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Phantom Black, pearl effect
Audi A8 Diesel Saloon Finished in Phantom Black, pearl effect Specification Includes MMI Navigation system plus,Cruise control,20inch x 9J '5-segment-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40,Digital radio reception,Comfort front Sports seats,Privacy glass,Comfort sports seats at front,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Adaptive air suspension,With fixed bending light (without headlight range adjustmen,Advanced key - keyless entry and keyless go,Audi hands-free boot opening system,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Audi Parking System Advanced with top view,Bluetooth interface,BOSE surround sound,Separate daytime running lights,High-beam assistant,LED headlights,Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium - silver
Stratford Audi
Stratford-upon-Avon, CV370AH, Warwickshire
United Kingdom
