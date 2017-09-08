loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI A8 Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro SE 4dr Tip Auto

Compare this car
£27,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro SE 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23715 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Monsoon Grey, metallic

Accessories

Audi A8 Diesel Saloon Finished in Monsoon Grey, metallic Specification Includes 20inch x 9J '5-segment-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40,Digital TV reception,Comfort front Sports seats,Privacy glass,Comfort sports seats at front,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Power door closure,Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium - silver,Audi hands-free boot opening system,Advanced key - keyless entry and keyless go,LED headlights,BOSE surround sound,LED taillamp assembly,Mobile telephone preparation - High with Audi Connect,Audi Parking System Advanced with top view

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315665
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23715 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Coventry Audi
Coventry, CV49BY, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • AUDI A8 Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro SE 4dr Tip Auto
    Audi A8
    £27,000
    Coventry , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Roadster 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £29,195
    Coventry , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT Roadster 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £29,195
    Coventry , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Quattro S Line 2dr S Tronic Auto
    Audi TT
    £26,995
    Coventry , West Midlands
  • AUDI TT 2.0T FSI Sport 2dr
    Audi TT
    £21,795
    Coventry , West Midlands

People who viewed this item also viewed