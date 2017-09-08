AUDI A8 Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro SE 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: Diesel 3.0 TDI Quattro SE 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23715 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Monsoon Grey, metallic
Audi A8 Diesel Saloon Finished in Monsoon Grey, metallic Specification Includes 20inch x 9J '5-segment-spoke' design alloy wheels with 265/40,Digital TV reception,Comfort front Sports seats,Privacy glass,Comfort sports seats at front,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Power door closure,Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium - silver,Audi hands-free boot opening system,Advanced key - keyless entry and keyless go,LED headlights,BOSE surround sound,LED taillamp assembly,Mobile telephone preparation - High with Audi Connect,Audi Parking System Advanced with top view
Coventry Audi
Coventry, CV49BY, West Midlands
United Kingdom
It’s hard to believe, but Audi’s range topping A8 has been with us for 2...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...