AUDI A8 4.2 TDI SE Quattro 4dr Auto

£7,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 4.2 TDI SE Quattro 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 93544 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: Beige

Accessories

Beige, A FANTASTIC SPEC GREAT CONDITION BOTH INSIDE AND OUT AUDI A8 DIESEL QUATTRO.THE CAR HAS HAD A RECENT MOT IN FEB 2018 WITH NO ADVISORYS, 2 owners, Next MOT due 15/02/2018, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Seat Height Adjustment (Electric Front/Driver Memory), Electronic Stability Programme, Alloy Wheels (18in), Climate Control, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Side Protection Mouldings, Satellite Navigation, Leather - Valcona, Alarm, Traction Control System, Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), Anti-Lock Brakes, Power-Assisted Steering, Cruise Control, Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Leather, Mirrors Internal, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Paint Metallic, Computer (Driver Information System), Central Door Locking, Mirrors External (Memory Electric/Heated), Immobiliser, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints, Air Bag Passenger, Fascia Trim - Walnut, Seat Lumbar Support, Air Bag Side, Power Socket, Air Bag Driver, Spare Wheel, Speakers, Head Air Bags, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger - Driver Memory), Centre Rear Seat Belt. 5 seats, POP DOWN AND TEST DRIVE THIS AMAZING AUDI, CHECK OUT OUR DEALER REVIEWS AS WE KNOW WE WILL MAKE YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE A PLEASURABLE ONE, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK PART EXCHANGE WELCOME AND FINANCE ARRANGED.CALL 07718702658 DAY OR NIGHT, 7,990

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325099
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    93544 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4200
  • Engine Model
    4200
Wirral Car Sales
Little Sutton, CH661NT, Cheshire
United Kingdom

