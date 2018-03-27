AUDI A8 4.2 Quattro LWB 4dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Nice clean and tidy example of the luxury flagship Audi A8 Limousine 4.2L V8 Quattro 335bhp 4 Door Auto 4X4 Saloon in metallic blue with an onyx black leather interior all in good condition throughout for year, PAS, ABS, ESP, electric adjustable heated memory seats, electric double glazed windows, power folding mirrors, air conditioning/climate control, remote central locking, 2 fob keys, alarm/immobiliser, driver, passenger and side air bag protection, cruise control, privacy glass and tinted windows, rear parking sensors, fog lights, headlight washers, sat navigation system, Bluetooth facility, rain sensor wipers, light sensor headlights, burr walnut wood trim, radio/multi CD player with premium surround sound, alloy's fitted with good tyres, highly maintained throughout service history showing 14 service stamps including 2 cam-belt kit changes, MOT to 27/03/2018, starts, runs and drives very nicely, great long distance or weekend luxury performance V8 limousine saloon, overall condition is good for year showing a few minor blemishes and now benefitted from a full valet and cleaned up nicely. Book a test drive NOW to avoid disappointment!