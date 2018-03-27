loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI A8 4.2 Quattro LWB 4dr Tip Auto

Compare this car
£4,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 4.2 Quattro LWB 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 170000 Engine Size: 4172 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Nice clean and tidy example of the luxury flagship Audi A8 Limousine 4.2L V8 Quattro 335bhp 4 Door Auto 4X4 Saloon in metallic blue with an onyx black leather interior all in good condition throughout for year, PAS, ABS, ESP, electric adjustable heated memory seats, electric double glazed windows, power folding mirrors, air conditioning/climate control, remote central locking, 2 fob keys, alarm/immobiliser, driver, passenger and side air bag protection, cruise control, privacy glass and tinted windows, rear parking sensors, fog lights, headlight washers, sat navigation system, Bluetooth facility, rain sensor wipers, light sensor headlights, burr walnut wood trim, radio/multi CD player with premium surround sound, alloy's fitted with good tyres, highly maintained throughout service history showing 14 service stamps including 2 cam-belt kit changes, MOT to 27/03/2018, starts, runs and drives very nicely, great long distance or weekend luxury performance V8 limousine saloon, overall condition is good for year showing a few minor blemishes and now benefitted from a full valet and cleaned up nicely. Book a test drive NOW to avoid disappointment!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319363
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    170000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    4172
  • Engine Model
    4172
Email Dealer >>

The Halt Garage
Hereford, HR40SD, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

  • AUDI A8 4.2 Quattro LWB 4dr Tip Auto
    Audi A8
    £4,995
    Hereford , Herefordshire

People who viewed this item also viewed