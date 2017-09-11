AUDI A8 4.2 40V Quattro 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 4.2 40V Quattro 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 148420 Engine Size: 4172 Ext Color: Silver
Cruise control, Navigation system, PAS, Rear parking sensor, Service indicator, Trip computer, Digital radio, DVD, Radio/CD, Electric door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Xenon headlights, Climate control, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Sports seats, Metallic Paint, ABS, Drivers airbag, ESP, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Sport steering wheel, Rear sun blinds, S8 Front bumper and grilles, Colour coded exterior trims, Uprated Movit front brakes, Uprated rear brakes, Bilstein suspension, Stainless steel exhaust system, New cambelt & water pump, New front brake discs and pads, Over
AM Cars Ltd
Ilminster, TA199BL, Somerset
United Kingdom
