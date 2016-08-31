AUDI A8 4.0 TFSI Tiptronic Quattro 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 4.0 TFSI Tiptronic Quattro 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 23600 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Black
Black, 2 Owners, Bose audio system, Surround view camera, Carbon fibre inlays, Soft close doors, Adaptive cruise control, Alcantara headlining, Alcantara door inserts, Privacy glass, 5 seats, Black paintwork with Black leather interior complemented with a Brushed aluminium interior trim, 21'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Keyless start, Reversing camera, Parking sensors, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB digital radio, Drive select, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Automatic dual zone climate, Jukebox, 2x SD port, Electric steering column, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, Warranty until January 2018, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 40,990
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Aug 31, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016