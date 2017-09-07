AUDI A8 4.0 TFSI quattro Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 4.0 TFSI quattro Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27396 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Phantom Black, pearl effect
MMI Navigation system plus,Cruise control,3-spoke 'S' multi-function steering wheel,'S' Comfort front Sports seats with memory function,Privacy glass,Electrically adjustable 4-way lumbar support,Electric slide-and-tilt sunroof,20 inch x 9J '5-parallel-spoke S' design alloy wheels with 265/4,Advanced key,Audi connect including car phone,Audi Matrix LED headlights,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Audi Parking System Advanced with top view,Audi pre sense rear,Audi side assist,Bose Surround Sound,Electric front seats with memory function,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding - automatic anti-gl,Front centre armrest,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Seat heating for front seats,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Valcona leather,
Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
It’s hard to believe, but Audi’s range topping A8 has been with us for 2...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...