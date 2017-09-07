loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 4.0 TFSI quattro Auto

£43,490
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 4.0 TFSI quattro Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27396 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Phantom Black, pearl effect

Accessories

MMI Navigation system plus,Cruise control,3-spoke 'S' multi-function steering wheel,'S' Comfort front Sports seats with memory function,Privacy glass,Electrically adjustable 4-way lumbar support,Electric slide-and-tilt sunroof,20 inch x 9J '5-parallel-spoke S' design alloy wheels with 265/4,Advanced key,Audi connect including car phone,Audi Matrix LED headlights,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Audi Parking System Advanced with top view,Audi pre sense rear,Audi side assist,Bose Surround Sound,Electric front seats with memory function,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding - automatic anti-gl,Front centre armrest,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Seat heating for front seats,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Valcona leather,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311585
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27396 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Peterborough Audi
Peterborough, PE45BH, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

