loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Sport Tiptronic Quattro 4dr

Compare this car
£31,948
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI Sport Tiptronic Quattro 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 17000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Moonlight Blue, 2 owners, 5 seats, Located at Our Romford Showroom, Atlas Beige Leather, Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Advanced Key, Audi Assistance Pack, Deluxe 4 Zone Climate Control, Comfort Electric Seats, Electric Sunroof, Bose Sound, LED Headlamps, Advanced Park Distance Control, Rear Cool Box, Soft Close Doors, Power Boot, Secrecy Glass, Folding Mirrors, Extended Walnut Trim, 3 Spoke Multi Function Steering Wheel, Aluminium Trim and 21'' Rotar Alloys. Full Audi Service History. Balance of Manufacturers Warranty. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 images of this vehicle and an Instant Finance Quote please view www.imperials.co.uk, For Out of Office Hours Enquiries please call Tony 07956 564440 and he will be happy to help, We are also good buyers of all prestige, Sports and 4x4 vehicles so why not give us a call for a price on yours, Please Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter, Thank You, www.imperials.co.uk, 31,948

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    320320
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    17000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Imperials Ltd
Romford, RM64HJ, Essex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed