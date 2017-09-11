AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Sport Executive Tiptronic Quattro 4dr

Accessories

Metallic Black, 1 owner, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Satellite Navigation System - HDD - Based, Heated Front Seats with Variable Temperature Adjustment, Automatic Start - Stop Function, Climate Control with Sun Sensor, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Audi Parking System Advanced with Top View, MP3 Compatible Front-Loading CD/DVD Player, AM/FM Tuner, 60GB Hard Drive, 2 x SD Card Readers, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI Touch, Rain Sensor, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS) with 7in High-Resolution Display, Perforated Valcona Leather w. Comfort Sports Seats, Privacy Glass from B-Pillar, Mobile Telephone Preparation-High w. Audi Connect, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Alloy Wheels-20in x 9J 5-Double Spoke Design, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Metallic or Pearl-Effect Paint, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator. 5 seats, Head-up display1,340 Deluxe 4-zone climate control including rear comfort centre armrest1,100 Upper inlays - Piano finish, black850 Mobile telephone preparation - High with Bluetooth privacy headset located in front centre armrest480 Heated 3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shift paddles250 Phantom black, pearl effect0 Total Price of Optional Equipment4,020 WHAT AN AMAZING CAR WITH MASSIVE SPEC LOW MILES AND IN AMAZING CONDITION. THIS AUDI ALSO HAS FULL SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW LAST DONE AT 13756 MILE IN DECEMBER LAST YEAR BY MACCLESFIELD AUDI. ALL CARS ARE TURNED OUT TO THE HIGHEST INDUSTRY LEADING STANDARDS, EACH HAVING GONE THROUGH A COMPREHENSIVE MULTI POINT INSPECTION. IF YOU REQUIRE ANY FURTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CONTACT ONE OF OUR SALES TEAM DIRECTLY ON 01782 750959 OR VISIT MADELEYHEATHMOTORS.CO.UK. WHY NOT ASK THEM TO SEND YOU A PERSONALISED VIDEO COVERING ANY SPECIFIC AREA OF INTEREST YOU MAY HAVE, Madeley Heath Motors - Home of Some of the Best Used Cars in the UK!!, 28,982 p/x welcome