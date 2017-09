AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Sport Executive Tiptronic Quattro 4dr

Accessories

Metallic PHANTOM BLACK PEARL, WE HAVE HUGE PLEASURE IN OFFERING THIS SUPERB ONE OWNER FROM NEW AUDI A8 QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE, IN THE MOST SUPERB COLOUR, WITH THE MOST EXCEPTIONAL SPECIFICATION., Upgrades - 20'' 5 SEGMENT ALLOYS, FULL BLACK LEATHER/ QUILTED DIAMOND STITCH, 3 SPOKE MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WITH PADALS, BOSE SURROUND SOUND, COMFORT SPORTS SEATS/ WITH MEMORY, TOP VIEW CAMERA, REAR VIEW REVERSING CAMERA, POWER OPERATED BOOT LID, LED HEADLAMPS, HEADLAMP POWER WASH, LED TAIL LAMPS, EXTERIOR CHROME PACK, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, ADVANCED KEY, SPORT PACK, INLAYS LOWER IN BRUSHED ALUMINIUM, EXTERIOR MIRRORS/ELECTRIC/FOLDING/HEATED/DIMMING/MEMORY, MAIN INLAYS DARK POLISHED WOOD, AUTO LIGHTS, HILL HOLD ASSIST, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH VARIABLE TEMPERATURE SETTINGS, CLIMATE CONTROL WITH SUN SENSOR, CRUISE CONTROL, PERFORATED VOLCANO LEATHER, AUDI PARKING SYSTEM ADVANCED, RAIN SENSOR, PEARL EFFECT PAINT, MOBILE TELEPHONE PREP HIGH, ELECTRIC STEERING COLUMN, DRIVER AND PASSENGER MEMORY FRONT SEATS, COLOUR DRIVERS INFORMATION SYSTEM, 1 owner, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - MP3 Compatible Front-Loading CD/DVD Player, AM/FM Tuner, 60GB Hard Drive, 2 x SD Card Readers, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI Touch. 5 seats, SUPPLIED WITH A FULL AND COMPREHENSIVE MAIN DEALER SERVICE PORTFOLIO, INSPECTION SERVICE CARRIED OUT AT 16529 MILES, AIR CON SERVICE CARRIED OUT AT 19423. TWO KEYS. 4 MATCHING PIRELLI P ZERO TYRES. UNMARKED 20'' ALLOY WHEELS., VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL VIV ON 0117 4033066, 26,950