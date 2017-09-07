AUDI A8 3.0 TDI SE Tiptronic Quattro 4dr

Accessories

Black, Last Service Done on 79K, Diamond Quilted Black Leather Seats, Electric Blinds All Round, Upgraded B&O Sound System, Lane Assist, S- Line Steering Wheel, 3D Sat Nav, Reverse Camera,Night Vision Assist, 20 Ince Alloys with Full Spare, LED Ultra Headlights, 4 PZ Tyres, Double Glaze Windows, TOP SPEC, Upgrades - 3-Sp. Leather Multi Fun. Sports Steer. Wheel/Padd., Advanced Key, Audi Exclusive Carpets incl Floormats, Centre Armrest, Comfort Front Seat With Valonea Leather, Electric Blinds for Rear Door Window, Heated Front & Rear Seat, Electrically Adjustable Rear Seats, Mobile Telephone Prep. - High With Bluetooth, Seat Ventilation Front and Rear, Adaptive Light and High Beam Assist, Alloy Wheels-9Jx20in 5 Segment Spoke Design, Night Vision Assistant with Pedestrian Detection, Spare Wheel With Full Size Alloy, Air Suspension With Elect Shock Absorption Control, Alcantara Package, Audi Lane Assist, Audi Parking System Advanced, Audi Quattro Sports Differential, Speed Limit Display, All-LED Headlights incl. High-Beam Assist, Upper Inlays - Fine Grain Ash Velvet Brown, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Adaptive Cruise Control(ACC), Electric Blind for Rear Window, Deluxe 4 - Zone Climate Control, Dynamic Steering, Mobile Telephone Prep. - Low With Bluetooth, Audi Exclusive Seat Belts, 2 owners, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation System - HDD - Based, 7in High Resolution Touch Screen, Audi Parking System Advanced. Aids Parking by Acoustically and Visually Indicating Distances to Obstacles with Guiding Lines. Measured by Sensors and Reversing Camera, Climate Control with Sun Sensor, DAB Digital Radio with Audi Music Interface, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats with Variable Temperature Adjustment, Electric Front and Rear Windows, 19in x 9J 10 - Spoke Y Design Alloy Wheels with 255/45 R19 Y Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Advanced Key - Keyless Entry and Keyless Go, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS), Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Upholstery - Valcona Leather, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats with Memory (14 - Way Adjustable),, Metallic or Pearl Effect Paint, Mobile Telephone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface. 5 seats, DELIVERY CAN BE ARRANGED. FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED ON CERTAIN VEHICLES., 18,500