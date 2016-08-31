loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI A8 3.0 TDI SE QUATTRO Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI SE QUATTRO Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Xenon Headlights, Traction Control, Four Wheel Drive, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Auxiliary Heating, Side Impact Airbags, Rear Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420239
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    65000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£19,000

The Car Shop
B301NH, Warwickshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!