AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Quattro Sport Executive 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI Quattro Sport Executive 4dr Tip Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 41501 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Black
'Lights On' warning buzzer, Advanced key with Audi hands free boot opening system, Audi parking system advanced with top view, Colour driver's information system display, Electro - mechanical power assisted steering, HDD sat nav system with radio/CD/DVD/MP3 + 60GB + SD card slots and voice recognition, MMI touch panel, Power boot opening and closing, DAB digital radio module, Audi music interface, Automatic headlight control system, Break-in protection glass, LED brake lights, LED daytime running lights, Matrix beam LED headlights, 22 way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, Heated front seats, Ambient lighting pack - A8, Light and rain sensor pack - A8, Luggage compartment pack - A8, Advanced key
Harry Fairbairn MINI (Inverness)
IV11UA
United Kingdom
Aug 31, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016