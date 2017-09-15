AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Quattro Sport Automatic

Accessories

Complimented With Full Black Valcona Leather Interior, Features Include Satellite Navigation, Full Service History With 6 Audi Services plus a service from us at 114k. Electric Seats With Drivers Memory, Bose Sound System, Electric Tail Gate, Electric Rear Blind, Manual Side Blinds, Bluetooth, Xenon Headlights, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, ABS, Alarm, Audio Remote Control, Body Coloured Bumpers, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Drivers Airbag, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Electric Windows, Front Fog Lights, Heated Door Mirrors, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Immobiliser, Leather Seats, Passenger Airbag, Power Steering, Radio Cassette, Radio, CD Multi Changer, Rear Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Reverse Parking Aid, Service Indicator, Side Airbags, Sports Seats, Steering Wheel Rake Adjustment, Steering Wheel Reach Adjustment, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Here At Just Audi VW We Take Pride In The Preparation Of Our Vehicles & Service We Deliver, AllOur Cars are prepared to RAC BUYSURE Standards By Qualified Technicians. We Have Full Diagnostic Equipment & Software To Make Sure Your New Car Meets All Expectations. Finance Is Available from Leading Providers & Part Exchanges From Any Make & Model Are Welcome. A Minimum of 3 months RAC / Manfacturers Warranty and 12 months Breakdown / Homestart cover through RAC with all vehicles, 12 and 24 Month RAC Extended Warranties also available, Diamond Brite Paint Protection also available to keep your car in top condition. Call 01522 246777 for further information.