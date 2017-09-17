AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto - UPGRADED 19in 10 SPOKE ALLOYS

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto - UPGRADED 19in 10 SPOKE ALLOYS - Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22175 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Grey
Features Power Door Closure, 19 Inch 10-Spoke Y Design Alloy Wheels, MMI Navigation Plus, Reversing Camera, Wifi, Heated Leather Seats, Paddle Shift, Adjustable Suspension, Advanced Key, Memory Seats, Ambient interior lighting, Adaptive LED Headlights, Bluetooth Phone + Audio Streaming, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, SD Card Media Input, Four Wheel Drive, Driving Aids, Sports Seats, Keyless Start, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Headlights, Electric Folding Mirrors, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Jukebox, Electric Boot, Electronic hand brake, DAB, CD Player, LED Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Heated Wing Mirrors, Audi Quattro Sports Differential. Click Visit Website for full servi
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom
