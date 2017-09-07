loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto

£13,798
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 85001 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

HDD sat nav system with DVD player, MMI 3G high and SD card slots, Power boot opening and closing, Voice control system, DAB digital radio module, Audi music interface, Adaptive Xenon plus headlights with LED day running lights, Automatic headlight control system, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Auto dimming and folding door mirrors, Aluminium trim strips framing side windows, Twin chromed exhaust pipes, Tinted glass, LED brake lights, Heated windscreen washer jets, Heated rear window with time switch, Headlight washers, Front fog lights, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Electric rear windows with isolation switch, Electric front windows, Break-in protection glass, Body colour side protection with aluminium trim strips, Body colour door mirrors and handles, Body colour bumpers, Sunvisor with ticket holder, Roof mounted sunglasses holder, Rear centre armrest, Passenger footwell storage net, Isofix child seat preparation, Humidity sensor, Height/reach electric steering column with easy exit function, Height adjustable rear head restraints, Heated front seats, Front and rear cup/can holders, Electric adj front seatbelt height + memory, Dust/pollen filters, Door pockets with bottle holder, Deluxe front centre armrest, Cooled glovebox, Air quality sensor

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313330
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    85001 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Arnold Clark Motorstore (Stafford)
Stafford, ST161GX, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

