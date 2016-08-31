loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65362 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Metallic Silver

Accessories

Full Manufacturer Service History, Satellite Navigation, Rear Parking Camera, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Full Leather, Electric Heated Front Seats, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, iPod/USB Connectivity, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Electric Heated Mirrors, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Trip Computer With Message Centre, Colour Coded Bumpers, Front Foglights, Cruise Control, Airbags, Anti Lock Braking System, Anti-Theft Device, Central Door Locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    412972
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    65362 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£15,601

Evans Halshaw Hyundai & SEAT Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31DH, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!