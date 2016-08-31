AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 65362 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Metallic Silver
Full Manufacturer Service History, Satellite Navigation, Rear Parking Camera, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Full Leather, Electric Heated Front Seats, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth Connectivity, iPod/USB Connectivity, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Electric Heated Mirrors, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Trip Computer With Message Centre, Colour Coded Bumpers, Front Foglights, Cruise Control, Airbags, Anti Lock Braking System, Anti-Theft Device, Central Door Locking
Evans Halshaw Hyundai & SEAT Harrogate
Harrogate, HG31DH, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Aug 31, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016