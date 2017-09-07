loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 4dr Tip Auto Automatic

£43,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI Quattro Black Edition 4dr Tip Auto Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Floret silver, metallic

Accessories

Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlight control system, Black gloss door mirror housings, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour side protection with aluminium trim strips, Break-in protection glass, Dark tinted rear lights, Electric front windows, Electric heated, adjustable, folding and dimming door mirrors with memory, Electric rear windows with isolation switch, Headlight washers, Heated rear window with time switch, Heated windscreen washer jets, High gloss black front grille frame, High gloss side window surrounds, LED brake lights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Matrix beam LED headlights, Matt black front air intake, Matt black radiator grille, Reverse activated kerb-view adjustment on passenger's door mirror, Twin exhaust pipes, 22 way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, Air quality sensor, Centre console with cupholders, Comfort front centre armrest with storage, Comfort rear headrests, Cooled glovebox, Door armrest with storage, Door pockets with bottle holder, Dust/pollen filters, Electric adj front seatbelt height + memory, Electric front headrests, Electric front lumbar adjustment, Folding grab handles, Front and rear cup/can holders, Heated front seats, Height adjustable rear head restraints, Height/reach electric steering column with easy exit function, Humidity sensor, Illuminated door sills, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather gear lever, Memory for steering column, Passenger footwell storage net,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311573
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Hull Audi (JCT600)
Hull, HU139PB, East Yorkshire
United Kingdom

