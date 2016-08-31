AUDI A8 3.0 TDI Quattro 4dr Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI Quattro 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105321 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, sat nav,cruise,b/tooth,cruise,service history,long mot, 5+ owners, Service history, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Alloy Wheels (17in), Computer (Driver Information System), Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Upholstery Leather, Paint Metallic. 5 seats, Please visit www.fgcarsloughborough.co.uk for our full range of stock..., 4,978 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407793
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    105321 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£4,978

F G Cars Ltd
Loughborough, LE111DY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

