AUDI A8 3.0 TDi 262ps Quattro Sport Executive 4dr 2016 Model 2016

£29,990
car description

Regd 28-08-2015-Vat Inclusive Price-Hpi Clear-1 Owner-Full Audi Service History+Full Audi Warranty Until SEP 2018-New 2016 262bhp Facelift Model-Finished In Stunning MYTHOS Black Metallic-Full Black Quilted Valcona Leather-Audi HDD SatNav 4G With MMi Touch-Alloy Wheels-Bose Surround Sound System-21" Rotor Alloys-Soft Close Power Door Closure-Audi Sport Bodystyling-Electronic Climate Control-Cruise Control-Fully Electric Heated Memory Comfort Seats-Audi Parking System Advanced Front/Rear With Camera-Audi Advanced Keyless Go Start-Power Tailgate-3 Spoke Leather Multi Function Steering With F1 Paddleshift-Bluetooth High With Streaming+ Audi Connect Internet-Adaptive Xenon LED Matrix Headlights-High Beam Assist-Privacy Glass-DAB Digital Radio/DVD+CD Player-SD Cards-Audi Ipod+USB Music Interface-Electric Folding Mirrors-Black Piano Wood Trim-Audi Drive Select-Adaptive Air Suspension-Ambient Lighting Package-Tyre Pressure Monitor-Auto Headlights/Wipers-2 Keys-Alarm Immobiliser-Balance of Full Audi Warranty Until SEP 2018 For Total Peace of Mind-1 Private Owner With Full Audi Service History- Serviced at 20K-Brand New Dunlop Tyres-Absolutely Stunning Huge Spec New Shape 2016 Model Year Facelift A8 Quattro Sport Executive Saloon-Sheer Luxury Performance Style All in One-Cost Over GBP 70k New-HP-PCP Finance Available-Driveaway Insurance-All Major Cards Accepted-Full Dealer Facilities-Export Enquiries Welcome.Nationwide Delivery-REF: YJ15 FBH

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305557
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    20/08/2017
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.967
  • Engine Model
    3.0 TDi 262ps Quattro Sport Executive 4dr 2016 Model
A M L Garage, Pilkington Street, Bolton
BL3 6HP, Lancashire
United Kingdom

