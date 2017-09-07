loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI A8 3.0 TDI (262ps) quattro Black Edition Auto

Compare this car
£38,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI (262ps) quattro Black Edition Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic

Accessories

21 inch x 9J '5-arm Rotor' design titanium finish alloy wheels,Digital TV reception,22-way adjustable Comfort Sports seats,Privacy glass,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Power door closure,Advanced key,Audi hands-free boot opening system,Audi Matrix LED headlights,Audi Parking System Advanced with top view,Black styling pack,BOSE surround sound,Comfort headrests for rear seats,Door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. Elect,Electric front seats with memory function,LED rear lights,Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium - silver,Massage front seats,Mobile telephone preparation - High with Audi Connect,Sport air suspension with electronic shock absorption contr,Sport pack,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313987
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    35 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Email Dealer >>

Marshall Audi Bexley
Bexley, DA51BZ, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed