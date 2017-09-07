AUDI A8 3.0 TDI (262ps) quattro Black Edition Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI (262ps) quattro Black Edition Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Mythos Black, metallic
21 inch x 9J '5-arm Rotor' design titanium finish alloy wheels,Digital TV reception,22-way adjustable Comfort Sports seats,Privacy glass,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Power door closure,Advanced key,Audi hands-free boot opening system,Audi Matrix LED headlights,Audi Parking System Advanced with top view,Black styling pack,BOSE surround sound,Comfort headrests for rear seats,Door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. Elect,Electric front seats with memory function,LED rear lights,Lower inlays - Brushed aluminium - silver,Massage front seats,Mobile telephone preparation - High with Audi Connect,Sport air suspension with electronic shock absorption contr,Sport pack,
Marshall Audi Bexley
Bexley, DA51BZ, Kent
United Kingdom
It’s hard to believe, but Audi’s range topping A8 has been with us for 2...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...