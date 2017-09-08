AUDI A8 3.0 TDI 262 Quattro Sport Tiptronic

Accessories

Electro - mechanical power assisted steering, 'Lights On' warning buzzer, Colour driver's information system display, HDD sat nav system with radio/CD/DVD/MP3 + 60GB + SD card slots and voice recognition, MMI touch panel, Service interval indicator, Audi music interface, DAB digital radio module, USB connection, LED ambient lighting pack - A8, Light and rain sensor pack - A8, Luggage compartment pack - A8,Other cars in this class may look more distinctive from the outside, but none can quite match the all round abilities of the Audi A8. Its effortless style helps create that crucial ''feelgood factor''