AUDI A8 3.0 TDI 262 Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI 262 Quattro SE Executive 4dr Tip Auto Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23600 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: SILVER

[Exterior]Aluminium trim strips framing side windows, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlight control system, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door handles, Body colour door mirrors, Body colour side protection with aluminium trim strips, Break-in protection glass, Electric front windows, Electric heated, adjustable, folding and dimming door mirrors with memory, Electric rear windows with isolation switch, Headlight washers, Heated rear window with time switch, Heated windscreen washer jets, LED brake lights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Reverse activated kerb-view adjustment on passenger's door mirror, Twin exhaust pipes[Interior]22 way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, Air quality sensor, Centre console with cupholders, Comfort front centre armrest with storage, Comfort rear headrests, Cooled glovebox, Door armrest with storage, Door pockets with bottle holder, Dust/pollen filters, Electric adj front seatbelt height + memory, Electric front headrests, Electric front lumbar adjustment, Front and rear cup/can holders, Heated front seats, Height adjustable rear head restraints, Height/reach electric steering column with easy exit function, Humidity sensor, Illuminated door sills, Isofix child seat preparation, Memory for steering column, Passenger footwell storage net, Rear centre armrest, Roof mounted sunglasses holder, Sunvisor with ticket holder, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Tool kit[DriverConvenience]'Lights On' warning

  • Ad ID
    406752
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23600 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
£26,499

Brindley Volvo
Wolverhampton, WV106HT, West Midlands
United Kingdom

