AUDI A8 3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1500 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Moonlight Blue, metallic
MMI Navigation system plus,Cruise control,Climate control,Comfort front Sports seats,Privacy glass,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Advanced key,Anti-theft alarm,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. Elect,Heated front seats,Hill hold assist,ISOFIX child seat mounting,LED ambient lighting package,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Locking wheel bolts,MMI touch,Parking system plus - front and rear,Sport air suspension with electronic shock absorption contr,Sport package,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Upper inlays - Walnut - dark brown,Valcona leather,Windscreen in heat-insulating glass,
Huntingdon Audi
Huntingdon, PE296WP, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
