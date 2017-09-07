loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport Auto

£43,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI (262 PS) quattro Sport Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1500 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Moonlight Blue, metallic

Accessories

MMI Navigation system plus,Cruise control,Climate control,Comfort front Sports seats,Privacy glass,3-spoke leather multi-function steering wheel with gear-shi,Advanced key,Anti-theft alarm,Audi Music Interface (AMI),Door mirrors - with memory and auto dimming function. Elect,Heated front seats,Hill hold assist,ISOFIX child seat mounting,LED ambient lighting package,LED headlights,LED rear lights,Locking wheel bolts,MMI touch,Parking system plus - front and rear,Sport air suspension with electronic shock absorption contr,Sport package,Tyre pressure loss indicator,Upper inlays - Walnut - dark brown,Valcona leather,Windscreen in heat-insulating glass,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311582
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1500 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Huntingdon Audi
Huntingdon, PE296WP, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

