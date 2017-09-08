loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 3.0 TDI (250 PS) quattro SE Auto

£15,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI (250 PS) quattro SE Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54486 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Ice Silver, metallic

Accessories

Single DVD player,Cruise control,Automatic air conditioning with separatedriver and front pa,MMI navigation plus,Audi music interface,Preparation for tracking system,adaptive air suspension,Auto-dynamically operated headlight range control,Xenon plus,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi parking system plus,Bluetooth interface,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding - automatic anti-gl,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Light / rain sensor,MMI touch,Switch for front passenger airbag deactivation,Tailgate/trunk lid release from inside (electrically),Tie down straps,Tyre pressure monitoring display,Valcona leather trim,Windshield in heat-insulating glass,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316560
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    54486 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
Northampton Audi
NN55DH, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

