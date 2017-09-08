AUDI A8 3.0 TDI (250 PS) quattro SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: 3.0 TDI (250 PS) quattro SE Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 54486 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: Ice Silver, metallic
Single DVD player,Cruise control,Automatic air conditioning with separatedriver and front pa,MMI navigation plus,Audi music interface,Preparation for tracking system,adaptive air suspension,Auto-dynamically operated headlight range control,Xenon plus,Anti-theft wheel bolts,Audi parking system plus,Bluetooth interface,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding - automatic anti-gl,ISOFIX child seat mounting,Light / rain sensor,MMI touch,Switch for front passenger airbag deactivation,Tailgate/trunk lid release from inside (electrically),Tie down straps,Tyre pressure monitoring display,Valcona leather trim,Windshield in heat-insulating glass,
Northampton Audi
NN55DH, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom
