Audi 100S Saloon 1971

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Audi 100S C1 1971 original 108.000 kms in very good condition The Audi 100 was a car from the upper middle class from Audi. The first generation was built between 1968 and 1976 in Ingolstadt. This car is a Audi 100S saloon, new delivered in Holland on 30 june 1971. In 1994 the car was sold to his last owner till now. Both the in-and outside are in very beautiful and original condition. Paint in colour beige with a brown/beige interior. Originally driven only 108.000 apparent kilometers driven. The car has the 1760CC, 4 cyl, 101 PS engine and manual gearbox. Original service booklet and manual are present. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

    408666
    For sale
    Audi > 100
    1971
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

