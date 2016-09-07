car description

Audi 100 LS 1973 restored in fabulous condition This Audi 100 LS was originally delivered in Holland on 04-06-1973. This one has the optional power steering and power brakes installed. This Audi is in a fabulous restored condition. Several pictures of the restoration are present. The car has the authentic beige Audi colour in combination with a dark brown and beige interior. So a very beautiful Audi 100 LS for the enthusiast ! Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.