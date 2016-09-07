loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Audi 100 LS 1973

Photos Map

car description

Audi 100 LS 1973 restored in fabulous condition This Audi 100 LS was originally delivered in Holland on 04-06-1973. This one has the optional power steering and power brakes installed. This Audi is in a fabulous restored condition. Several pictures of the restoration are present. The car has the authentic beige Audi colour in combination with a dark brown and beige interior. So a very beautiful Audi 100 LS for the enthusiast ! Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive audi 100 ls 1973 power-steering restored german

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415086
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > 100
  • Year
    1973
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

€21,950 (£0)

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!