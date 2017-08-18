Audi - 100 GLS 5E - 1977

car description

2144CC/ 5 cylinders/ auto/low mileage/ MOT to March 2018In absolutely remarkable condition is this 40-year-old workhorse with the ever so rare 5-cylinder fuel-injected lump that runs perfectly. I was and still am astonished at the lack of any rust, she's 100% solid as a 2017 Audi! This is because she's in from Freestate in South Africa, where rust isn't an issue.New battery, fuel relay, spare tyre, water temp sensor and speedo (was in KM so changed to miles at 67,672km/ 42,049 miles).The interior is almost beyond belief, it's like a time warp. Aside a few heat cracks in the upper portions of the dash (just vinyl), it's honestly truly remarkable.Externally isn't much different: there's the odd small niggle on the bodywork and a negligible crack in one corner of the bumper, but this takes nothing away from the condition of the car, it's all original. The paint is glorious (and on the first coat), as is the chrome, the wheels, the tyres, the underside, the top, this is simply a lovely, lovely old Audi!She drives exceptionally well and brakes straight & hard.Please do get in touch with any questions or if you'd like to come for a viewing and/ or test drive - the car is in Maidenhead, UK, 30km west of London.