Aston Martin Virage Volante UNDER OFFER

£95,000
car description

£95,000 YEAR: 2012 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 8000 TRANSMISSION: 6-Speed Touchtronic 2 Automatic POWER: 490 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 6.0l V12 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Quantum Silver ACCELERATION: 4.6s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 183 miles Standard Features •Adaptive Damping System (ADS) •Alarm and immobiliser •Aluminium, magnesium alloy and composite body •Auto-dimming rear view mirror •Auxilliary audio input including integrated Apple iPod® connector •Bluetooth® telephone preparation •Cruise control •Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags •Dynamic stability control (DSC) •Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) •Emergency brake assist (EBA) •Front and rear parking sensors •Full-grain leather interior •Glass switch gear •Heated rear screen •LED rear lamps and side repeaters •Memory seats and exterior mirrors •Powerfold exterior heated mirrors •Satellite navigation system •Single bi-xenon headlamps with integrated LED side lights and direction indicators •Trip computer •Tyre pressure monitoring •Ventilated, carbon ceramic disc brakes with ABS Optional Extras UNDER OFFER Accessories You can add a personal touch to your new Aston Martin sports car with our range of stylish, beautifully crafted acce

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235565
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Virage
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    8000 mi
Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

