Aston Martin Virage Volante

Chassis Number: SCFDAM1C2NBL60026

Engine Number: 89/60026/A

UK Registration Number: TBA

Date of first reg: 8th June 1993

Exterior colour: Black

Hood: Black Mohair

Interior colour: Tan leather

Current Odometer reading: 41400

Mileage Warranty:

Steering: Left

Transmission: Automatic

Options: GPS and 10 CD system, Alarm and Immobiliser

Background

Background:

Following three years of intense development, Aston Martin choose to unveil their new car for the nineties and beyond, at the International Motor Show in England on the 18th of October 1988. Called the Virage it was one of the sensations of the show attracting enormous public and media attention. The engine, based on the well tried and tested all alloy V8 designed by Tadek Marek with its racing pedigree, was heavily revised with entirely new cylinder heads with four valves per cylinder (last used by Aston Martin in 1921-2) for better breathing and to overcome power losses inevitable with the use of catalytic converters. This is so the engine can run on unleaded fuel anywhere; in effect it is a “worldwide” engine compatible for all markets. Development of the new four valve heads was undertaken by the renowned experts, Callaway Engi