loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VIRAGE V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto

Compare this car
£84,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VIRAGE Trim: V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36200 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: MARRON BLACK - BRONZE

Accessories

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Auxiliary input socket, iPod connection, USB connection,Beautiful and unique colour combination of Marran black with bitter chocolate and ivory leather. Huge spec car that even has the Bang

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327151
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Virage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Email Dealer >>

Grange Aston Martin Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed