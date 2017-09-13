Aston Martin 'Works' coachbuilt V8 Vantage Volante Special Edition - Short Wheel Base

car description

Specification MAKE Aston Martin MODEL 'Works' coachbuilt V8 Vantage Volante Special Edition - Short Wheel Base COLOUR Rolls-Royce Royal Blue with Parchment Hide Interior YEAR 2000/W MILEAGE 2937 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale chassis number 71005, which is number 5 of the eight motor cars manufactured at Newport Pagnell to a special 'Works Coachbuilt' specification to commemorate the last of the Aston Martin production built models utilizing the Supercharged 5.3 Litre V8 Engine. We understand that these exclusive motor cars were available to purchase by invitation only and maybe the most exclusive series of Aston Martin Volante's to have been produced in many years. This particular example was originally built for a Mr Ron Collier and was delivered to him in July 2000. A Mr Andrew Briggs of Reading acquired it via Bonham’s in May 2002 and later sold it to its last owner in May 2005. In the last twelve years it has benefitted from numerous upgrades, all of which were carried out exclusively by Aston Martin Works Service. These included the V600 Specification upgrade, along with the addition of Power Folding Door Mirrors and an Alpine Navigation System, Woo