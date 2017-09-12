ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V8 S Sportshift Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: V8 S Sportshift Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16805 Engine Size: 4700 Ext Color: SILVER
Bluetooth Telephone preparation,Cruise control,Hill hold assist,Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays,Rear parking sensor,Satellite navigation system,Servotronic speed sensitive power steering,Trip computer,6 CD autochanger,Auxiliary input socket,iPod connection,USB connection,Body coloured bumpers,Clear rear lamp,Dipped beam Xenon headlights,Electric folding mirrors,Electric front windows,Halogen Projector Headlamps,Heated door mirrors,Heated rear windscreen,LED rear lamps,Auto temperature control system,Battery disconnect switch,Front head restraints,LED map reading lights,Rake/reach adjustable steering wheel,Sports steering wheel,Carbon fibre body pack - Vantage,ABS + EBD + EBA,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Remote central locking + boot release,Tracking device,Sports suspension,Tyre repair kit,Aston Martin Vantage S 2dr Sportshift
Dick Lovett Aston Martin Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
The Aston Martin Vantage AMR – available in V8 and V12 form – is the fir...
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...