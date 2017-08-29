car description

About this Aston Martin Vantage V8 First registered in 2006 this Aston Martin Vantage V8 is beautifully presented in Tungsten Grey with Obsidian Black Leather with Silver Stitching. This immaculate example comes with Silver Brake Calipers set against the optional 19 Inch 7 spoke alloy wheels shod with the correct Bridgestone tyres. Other equipment includes: a clear lens conversion, a fun number plate, Bluetooth, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Heated Seats, Powerfold Mirrors, Satellite Navigation and the Aston Martin Premium Audio System. The original service book comes with 11 Service stamps, 10 of which are Main Dealer and an MOT until August 2018. These cars do not depreciate when they get to this level - superb value.