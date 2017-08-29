loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin Vantage V8

£33,995
About this Aston Martin Vantage V8 First registered in 2006 this Aston Martin Vantage V8 is beautifully presented in Tungsten Grey with Obsidian Black Leather with Silver Stitching. This immaculate example comes with Silver Brake Calipers set against the optional 19 Inch 7 spoke alloy wheels shod with the correct Bridgestone tyres. Other equipment includes: a clear lens conversion, a fun number plate, Bluetooth, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox, Heated Seats, Powerfold Mirrors, Satellite Navigation and the Aston Martin Premium Audio System. The original service book comes with 11 Service stamps, 10 of which are Main Dealer and an MOT until August 2018. These cars do not depreciate when they get to this level - superb value.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308548
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
Codmore Hill Garage, Stane Street
Codmore Hill, RH20 1BQ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

