Aston Martin Vantage V550

car description

Engine Size 5.3 l Mileage 12,500 miles Previous Owners 5 Bodystyle Coupe Seats 4 Transmission Automatic Exterior Colour Antrim Blue Interior Trim Magnolia •1 of 280 Examples Constructed •Full Service History •Exceptional Condition •Automatic Transmission •Distinguished Colour Combination Launched in October 1992, the supercharged V8 Vantage entered production in 1993 answering the call for more power to propel the then current Virage. Extensively re-engineered from the chassis up, the only common components were the doors and roof. With a new architecture chassis, a de-dion rear axle, heavily revised front suspension, brakes and torque tube transmissions to facilitate the twin supercharged 550 bhp, V8 engine. The sum of the parts, created a wholly different car. The 1997 example we are pleased to offer, finished in deep Antrim Blue with Magnolia hides was ordered from new and maintained, by Stratstone of Wilmslow. Fitted post production with the popular 4 speed automatic transmission, the car remained in single ownership for 15 years and 8,000 miles before changing hands for the first time. Subsequently maintained by respected marque specialists, the car has now covered just 12,600