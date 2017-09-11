ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V12 Launch Edition 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: V12 Launch Edition 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5900 Engine Size: 5204 Ext Color: Onyx Black
Satellite Navigation, 20? 10 Spoke DT Gloss Black, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, Headrest Embroidery DB11 Logo, Powered Seat Bolster Adjustment, Protective Tape, Auto Park Assist, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Umbrella And Holder, Brake Calipers in Red, 2 Plus 2 Seating Arrangement, Piano Black Facia, Underbonnet Pack ? Standard
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom
