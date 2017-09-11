loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN VANTAGE V12 Launch Edition 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Compare this car
£151,099
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: VANTAGE Trim: V12 Launch Edition 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5900 Engine Size: 5204 Ext Color: Onyx Black

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, 20? 10 Spoke DT Gloss Black, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, Headrest Embroidery DB11 Logo, Powered Seat Bolster Adjustment, Protective Tape, Auto Park Assist, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Umbrella And Holder, Brake Calipers in Red, 2 Plus 2 Seating Arrangement, Piano Black Facia, Underbonnet Pack ? Standard

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319995
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5204
  • Engine Model
    5204
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed