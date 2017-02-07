Registered 2013 Mileage 7,750 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption 17.3 mpg Registered 2013 Registration P19AMV Previous Owners 2 Fuel Consumption 17.3 mpg Tax Band M Tax Cost £515 Colour Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Ceramic Grey Doors 3 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 7,750 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options Garmin Satellite Navigation Electric Lumber Support Front and Rear Parking Sensors Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors Alarm and Immobiliser Xenon Headlamps Automatic Headlights Aston Martin 12 Month Warranty Carbon Fibre Splitter and Diffuser Brake Calipers Black Carbon Ceramic Brakes 19 inch 10 Spoke Graphite DT Wheels Clear Rear Lamps Contrast Stitching Climate Control Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Bright Finish Front Grille Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Facia Trim - Piano Black Paint - Speci
aston martin vantage v12 carbon ceramic-brakes ebd immobiliser manual parking-sensor petrol sat-nav traction-control warranty xenon 2013 aston-martin rwd british fast v8 2wd
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
The euphoria that greeted the launch of the Virage in 1989 didn’t last v...
With the next generation of Aston Martin models on the horizon, the comp...